Back by popular demand, Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy”) – the innovative fast casual restaurant platform company, is excited to announce the long-awaited return of Genghis Grill’s popular Bottomless Bowls promotion at participating locations across the US.

America’s favorite bowl concept offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients, including proteins, vegetables and sauces, allowing guests to create bowls that cater to any craving—whether savory, spicy or sweet. Additionally, Genghis Grill features over 20 Chef-Crafted bowls for those who prefer a ready-made option.

“We’re thrilled to bring back Bottomless Bowls as a staple on our menu. The overwhelming demand from our guests has made it clear that they love the freedom and creativity that Genghis Grill offers,” said CEO of Genghis Grill and Founder of Craveworthy Brands, Gregg Majewski.

Known for its interactive dining, Genghis Grill lets guests’ hand-select the ingredients for their stir fry bowls without limits and enjoy as they are prepared in front of them on the restaurant grill. The return of the Bottomless Bowls dine-in promotion provides an opportunity to enjoy this customizable experience at a Genghis Grill location, accommodating to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences. Guests can now enjoy Bottomless Bowls and sample multiple flavor combinations for a set price of $25.99.

“This option not only caters to individual tastes with a unique, interactive dining experience but also highlights the true value that Bottomless Bowls create for those who are looking to make their own and explore diverse flavors for under $26.” added Majewski.

Genghis Grill ensures a personalized meal every single visit, emphasizing quality, variety and guest satisfaction in every bowl served.