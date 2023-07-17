Genghis Grill Celebrates Summer with Barbecue Bowl Lineup

Genghis Grill, the original fresh bowl concept, is celebrating summer with BOWLbeque, a lineup of three of the brand’s fan favorite Chef-created Bowls. Plus, to mark summer’s heat, the brand is adding zest to guests’ dining experiences with a trio of mouthwatering sauces including Sriracha Bourbon BBQ and the Cattlemen’s Mississippi Honey barbecue.

Accentuating Americana and the spirit of summer with this mid-July promotional kickoff, Genghis Grill’s three featured bowls include the Lonestar, All American, and Chophouse.

The Lonestar Bowl is a Texan delight with Cajun sausage, chicken charred corn, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, and a tangy craft barbecue sauce, served on white rice and topped with fresh cilantro and is a nod to the brand’s Texas beginnings. The All American offers flavors of a freshly-grilled burger, featuring ground chuck beef, onions, tomatoes, pickle relish, cheddar cheese, potato, a secret sauce and topped with sesame seeds and breadcrumbs. The Chophouse satisfies steak lovers with premium meat, garlic, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, smashed potatoes, A1 steak sauce and a garnish of green onions. The three bowls have been wildly popular in limited market tests.

“BOWLbeque brings out the originality of our chef-driven bowl creations,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Genghis Grill. “As we all know, barbecue is synonymous with the summer season and we are thrilled to bring that experience to our guests. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to deliver the flavors and spirit of barbecue to our loyal customers, creating unforgettable dining moments.”

In addition to the bowl promotion, Genghis Grill is complementing each one with a pair of two new sauces: the tantalizing Sriracha Bourbon BBQ and the Cattlemen’s Mississippi Honey barbecue. To enhance flavors further, the brand is also offering its renowned McCormick Grill Mates Smokehouse Maple Spice and even using that signature spice in a brand-new protein option, the Smokehouse Maple Pork, is available for fans who like to create their own bowl.

To add to the grilling festivities, Genghis is offering $5 Margaritas all summer long. Guests can further customize their cocktail by adding a flavor or even making it stronger with an extra shot – through the end of September.

Genghis Grill has more than 80 fresh ingredients that are carefully cut and prepped every day, ensuring the perfect bite in each bowl. No matter what you're craving or where you want to enjoy your meal, you're always in control at Genghis. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options. The fried rice bowls are the latest in the restaurants line of chef-curated bowls, available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Genghis chef’s do all the work.

Since launching its first location in Dallas, Texas in 1998, the brand has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.