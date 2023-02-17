Genghis Grill Declares February 22 as National VALUEBOWLS Day

Genghis Grill, the original fresh bowl concept, announced a deal to savor…that’s full of flavor. The brand has proclaimed that Wednesday, February 22nd will live as National VALUEBOWLS Day, the most mouthwatering day of the year. It’s the brand’s inaugural celebration, giving Genghis Grill fans and newcomers alike the opportunity to dig in for just $3.

“Earlier this year we rolled out our VALUEBOWLS nationwide and they instantly became a big hit across the country,” says Becca McIntyre, Vice President of Culinary for Genghis Grill. “We knew they’d strike a chord with our longtime fans, but now we need to let the world in on the best kept bowl secret in America…and National VALUEBOWLS Day will do just that.”

Available exclusively on National VALUEBOWLS Day, 2/22, at the $3 price point, from 11am-3pm, each of the brand’s recently released six VALUEBOWLS will be offered, including: Dragonfire Shrimp, Beef and Broccoli, Lil’ Teri, All Beefed Up, Smokin’ Pulled Pork and Garlic Parm. To stir up the fun even more, on National VALUEBOWLS Day the $3 offer is available for both dine-in and takeout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Genghis Grill introduced the VALUEBOWLS lineup last year for fans looking for a quick, easy and simple meal on-the-go at an unbeatable price – making these bowls perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

“We see the introduction of the VALUEBOWLS as transformational for consumers – many of whom are shaking their heads at the price of going out to eat today,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “Our line-up of bowls are normally priced under $8, and are filled with fresh ingredients and full of flavor – that’s a game changer for consumers. Genghis Grill continues to be an unbeatable value brand, delivering quality, grilled-to-order bowls at an unbelievable price.”

To showcase that remarkable value, the brand wants to celebrate in the form of edible elation…$3 VALUEBOWLS on National VALUEBOWLS Day. The dine-in and takeout options do not include orders placed on the brand’s website or mobile app as well as third-party apps. All takeout orders must be placed in-person, as Genghis Grill is forecasting a big boost in traffic that day And, the $3 offer is limited to one per guest. The promotion is available at participating locations only from 11am-3pm.

Each of the six VALUEBOWLS start with a base of steamed white rice and are topped with chef-inspired ingredients, including a variety of unique flavors. Genghis Grill uses more than 80 fresh ingredients that are carefully cut and prepped every day, ensuring the perfect bite in each bowl along with convenience and speed. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options. The VALUEBOWLS are the latest in the restaurant’s line of chef-crafted bowls, available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way.

In the past year, Genghis Grill has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.