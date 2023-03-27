Genghis Grill Introduces New Fried Rice Bowls

Genghis Grill, the original fresh bowl concept, is raising the game this spring by introducing 4 new variations of their popular line of Fried Rice bowls.

The Bowl Experts at Genghis Grill have taken the original Fried Rice Bowl, the original recipe being a decades-long staple on their menu, and are expanding out that menu line to 4 bowls in a variety of different flavors. Customers are sure to get an abundance of high-quality food with chef-curated sauces and premium protein and spices featured in all of them, not to mention great value – as bowls are starting at just $8.49 at participating locations.

“For years – fans told us how much they adored our signature Fried Rice recipe and our Supreme Fried Rice bowl, but they were demanding new, fun flavors and variations. We heard them loud and clear. Not only are the new bowls in the lineup unbelievably delicious, but they are also handcrafted by our kitchen teams to cater to all taste buds,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Genghis Grill. “No matter what your preference is, Asian-inspired, Cajun, or Southern-style, our Fried Rice bowls have you covered. Frankly, I think we can safely say we have the best fried rice in America.”

The four Rice Bowls that Genghis Grill offers all start at just $8.49 for a small bowl at participating locations, including:

·Supreme Fried Rice – Chicken, shrimp and premium steak reign supreme, served with yellow and green onions, red bell peppers, carrots and scrambled egg

·Kimchi Fried Rice – Like it spicier? The signature ingredient here is spicy pickled cabbage with signature fried rice and scrambled egg, tossed with spicy Korean chili sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds.

·Jambalaya – The big easy at Genghis. Chicken, sausage, shrimp, green and yellow onions, green and red bell pepper and Cajun spices in dirty rice. Topped with green onions.

·The Farmhouse – This one has it all! Chicken, bacon and jalapeños tossed in Hidden Valley ™ ranch seasoning, fried rice with carrots, red bell peppers and yellow and green onions drizzled with a cream BBQ ranch sauce. Topped with green onions.

In addition to celebrating the best fried rice in America this Spring, Genghis Grill is offering a $5 Bonus Card when customers purchase a $25 Gift Card. Genghis Grill Gift Cards are the perfect gift for Mom, Dad and Grads. The $5 bonus offer is available exclusively in-store or online at GenghisGrill.com until June 20.

Genghis has more than 80 fresh ingredients that are carefully cut and prepped every day, ensuring the perfect bite in each bowl. No matter what you're craving or where you want to enjoy your meal, you're always in control at Genghis. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options. The fried rice bowls are the latest in the restaurants line of chef-curated bowls, available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Genghis chef’s do all the work.

Since launching its first location in Dallas, Texas in 1998, the brand has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.