Genghis Grill Launches Jambalaya Bowl for Limited Time

Genghis Grill will soon have a new crowd pleaser, as the brand has announced the launch of a Jambalaya bowl for a limited time.

Available February 16 through March 29, Genghis fans and new guests alike are invited to try the unique Cajun-affair featuring sausage, chicken and shrimp, tossed in the brand’s very own signature spice blend and tomato broth, served on dirty-rice. Guests can also pair this delicious bowl with the brand’s Mardi Gras themed cocktail, fresh Rum Punch, featuring Cruzan Rum, Patron Citronge, fresh strawberries, pineapple and mango served on-the-rocks, available for just $5 during this time.

“Not only is this new bowl delicious and hearty, but our newest chef-crafted bowl opens up the possibilities for our existing guests and broadens our appeal for new ones. People don’t realize all the different types of cuisines & genres we can create from our 80 fresh ingredients, and Cajun Jambalaya is just one of the many. We plan on introducing even more innovative menu items that keep our guests coming back for more, throughout this year and beyond,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Genghis Grill.

Genghis has more than 80 fresh ingredients that are carefully cut and prepped every day, ensuring the perfect bite in each bowl. No matter what you're craving or where you want to enjoy your meal, you're always in control at Genghis. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options. The Jambalaya bowl is the latest in the restaurants line of chef-curated bowls, available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Genghis chef’s do all the work.

Since launching 24 years ago in Dallas, Texas, Genghis has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.

Genghis is actively awarding locations to franchise partners who are looking to get in on the ground floor of a refreshed, reenergized concept. Ideal franchisees are sophisticated, well-capitalized operators who have multi-unit and development experience and the bandwidth to open at least three locations. Depending on geography, size of the store, configuration of the store and several other determining factors, the investment per store ranges from $346,600 to $973,500.