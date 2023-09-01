Genghis Grill Offers 'Bottomless Bowls' Promotion to Honor 25th Anniversary

Genghis Grill, the original fresh bowl concept, has set the stage for an electrifying celebration in honor of its 25-year anniversary this September.

The nation’s most iconic create-your-own bowl brand wants to thank its fans for a quarter-century of dedicated loyalty with a gift sure to please the palates of new and longtime guests. Starting September 1, Genghis Grill locations across the country will offer Bottomless Bowls. The unique offering allows guests to craft an unlimited number of bowls, all for the cost of a large bowl. A full month of Bottomless Bowls is a first for Genghis Grill, but the promotion is typically a fan favorite and the brand wants to show its gratitude for guests who have frequented its restaurants.

"We are incredibly thankful to our guests and the loyalty they have shown throughout our 25 years. Our guests are the biggest reason we have evolved to where we are today, and where we are going for the next 25 years and beyond,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Genghis Grill. “We look forward to continuing to enhance the quality and variety of the menu items and variety of flavors we offer. Our commitment remains steadfast—to delight, inspire, and create new, savory experiences with every visit.”

The Bottomless Bowls promotion is available for dine-in guests only.

Genghis Grill Throws Birthday Bash on Wednesday, September 27

In addition to the monthlong Bottomless Bowls, Genghis Grill is hosting a 25th Birthday Bash on Wednesday, September 27 at all locations. The Bash is another way the brand is engaging its guests during the celebratory month, offering $5 Create-Your-Own Small Bowls. Plus, Genghis Grill is providing an exclusive opportunity to its Genghis Rewards Members. The special offer allows members to fashion a small, create-your-own bowl for $2.50. To avail from this offer, members need to download the app on or prior to September 27th.

Since launching its first location in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Addison in 1998, the brand has put a focus on customer service, high-quality menu items and operational excellence as a way to elevate guest experiences. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.

On Wednesday, September 6, at the original Genghis Grill Addison location, Craveworthy Brands and Genghis Grill will be hosting a 25th-anniversary commemorative event. Local dignitaries, members of the media and key contributors to the brand’s long-term success will be in attendance. More details on the anniversary event in Addison will be shared with the press in a forthcoming media alert.

Genghis Grill has more than 80 fresh ingredients that are carefully cut and prepped every day, ensuring the perfect bite in each bowl. No matter what guests are craving or where they want to enjoy their meal, they’re always in control at Genghis. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options. The fried rice bowls are the latest in the restaurants line of chef-curated bowls, available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus traveling through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Genghis chefs craft unique and iconic bowls using ingredients and combinations guests already have come to know and love.