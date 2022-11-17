Genghis Grill Reimagines Menu to Focus on Value

Genghis Grill is once again reinventing itself and going “bowl(d)” with new menu updates. The nation’s leading fresh bowl concept has announced a completely reimagined menu lineup curated for fans with a focus on value, quality, convenience and variety.

Launching on November 17, the new menu encapsulates the brand’s evolution from a primarily Asian-focused, create-your-own-bowl concept to an all-around, go-to fast-casual restaurant for all types of bowls. The lineup shifts the focus away from strictly customization to more chef-prepared menu items, including the new VALUEBOWLS lineup, consisting of six fresh, quick bowls all under $8, 12 new Chef Bowls and four new ready-to-order bowls utilizing the brand’s world-famous Fried Rice. World-renowned chef Robert Kabakoff, a frequent collaborator with Genghis Grill’s sister-brands, was instrumental in the development of the new menu, partnering with Vice President of Culinary Becca McIntyre to craft 18 new menu items. Of course, fans will still have the option to create their own bowls from over 80 of the freshest ingredients available, including fresh-chopped vegetables, chef-curated sauces, premium proteins, and signature spices.

“Genghis Grill has evolved and has been slowly moving to a more culinary-driven experience that focuses on quality ingredients and brings convenience to our guests. We’re changing the perception that we’re just an Asian stir-fry concept with the introduction of the new genre-bending bowls that stretch the customer’s perception of what Genghis can be, while re-introducing existing guests to our brand and appealing to new segments at the same time,” says Genghis Grill CEO Gregg Majewski.

The new menu not only provided an opportunity to stretch the 24-year-old concept’s culinary capabilities, but also a way to showcase what a tremendous value it is to consumers. While most restaurant concepts nationally are raising prices, Genghis Grill is actually lowering pricing on many of their menu items, offering guests 20 bowls, all priced at under $10. The new VALUEBOWLS lineup features six favorite recipes, all priced under $8, prepared quickly with more-than-plentiful, delicious portions, while the 12 new small Chef Bowls and Fried Rice Bowls are priced at $9.99 or below. Diversity is also showcased throughout the menu with three new lines, collectively over 18 new items and cuisine from all around the world, such as the When in Rome Chef Bowl, Genghis Grill’s spin on a traditional pesto bowl. The new menu still reinforces Genghis Grill’s commitment to convenience without sacrificing the quality of the food.

Says Majewski, “Most consumers don’t understand the true value proposition behind even our small-sized bowls, nor truly understand our plentiful portion sizes. Some of our guests even bypass our menu altogether. With our return to value in this new menu revamp, we’ll be able to change the perception of Genghis Grill and establish ourselves as the country’s premiere bowl restaurant for value, taste and variety.”

Genghis Grill franchisees also stand to benefit from the new shift in focus from customization and more fixed menu items, helping to streamline operations and cut down on food waste. The new menu also aligns with the brand’s increase in off-premise business to over 30%, which it aims to grow to 50%, by offering quick, fast service at an affordable price. This latest innovation to benefit franchisees comes on the heels of the brand’s location prototype debuting in 2023.

In 2022, Genghis Grill has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.