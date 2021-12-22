Genghis Grill Rolls Out Military Veteran Franchising Initiative

Genghis Grill (Genghis), the nation’s leading build-your-own stir-fry concept, announced today the launch of a military veteran franchising initiative, which will offer qualified individuals the opportunity to purchase a Genghis franchise at a significant discount.

Through a partnership with VetFran, a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association, Genghis aims to pay homage to military veterans for their service, while also providing an opportunity for veterans to advance their personal and professional goals. The Genghis Grill franchise model is equipped with proven systems and processes, ongoing support and clear streams of communication; these traits often appeal to those with a military background given their training and leadership experience.

“We already have multiple veterans involved within our concept on all levels of operation, from restaurant employees to managers and even on our executive team,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Genghis Grill. “With this new initiative through VetFran, we are encouraging and supporting Veterans in their transition to a post-military career. We hope this significant discount to business ownership ignites an entrepreneurial flame for military veterans as we acknowledge how much they’ve given to our country.”

For qualified veterans, Genghis Grill provides a 40% discount on the initial franchise fee. Depending on geography, size of the store, configuration of the store and several other determining factors, the investment per store typically ranges from $346,600 to $973,500. Genghis Grill has identified key markets in its franchise expansion strategy across the South Atlantic, Midwest and Southwest as part of its development plan.

Launched 23 years ago in Dallas, Texas, Genghis offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options. In 2018, Genghis put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually, of which 250,000 are Genghis Reward members.