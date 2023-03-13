Gengis Grill Franchisee Kevin Green Named Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Kevin Green, owner of Genghis Grill Reno, NV as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Green was honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

“Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising,” says Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like Kevin Green exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world.”

Sponsored by IFA’s partner Paychex, the Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

Green began his journey with Genghis Grill in 2011 as a general manager at the Reno location in Nevada. In 2018, he took over ownership after achieving the store’s highest sales in the first two years, demonstrating his capabilities and leadership in the franchise world. With Green at the helm, the Reno location has continued to top sales systemwide each year. Green expanded his portfolio with Genghis Grill earlier this year when he signed a three-unit franchise deal and expanded the brand’s presence in the Reno area. He’ll utilize the skills built over the last 11 years to produce more opportunities for his staff and make Genghis Grill a unique build-your-own concept that remains the go-to staple for residents.

“Kevin is the classic franchisee story that we love to be a part of and help support. Beginning as a general manager, he has been a driving force behind the location’s success and the brands expansion in the Reno area,” says Greg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Genghis Grill. “As a committed entrepreneur and leader, Kevin represents what it means to be a franchisee, holding amazing qualities that have helped to established him as an owner and trailblazer in the Genghis Grill Nevada market. We couldn’t think of someone more deserving to win this award and represent our company, and we are eager to see what the future has in store for him.”

There are approximately 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.4 million direct jobs and generating over $800 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.