George Howell Coffee is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest café at Lyrik in Boston’s vibrant Back Bay neighborhood on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The café integrates elements that celebrate both coffee and community, providing a welcoming environment that allows guests to savor exceptional coffee while immersing themselves in a colorful, cultural experience.

George Howell has cultivated a lifelong passion for art. In the early 1970s, George Howell became captivated with the unique emerging work of certain Wixárika artists in Mexico. He dedicated his time to exhibiting their work throughout California, initiating public recognition to the individual artists deserving of the same respect as western artists. This same passion for innovation and storytelling also defines his approach to coffee and he continues to make it his mission to bring recognition to, and tell the stories of, the coffee crafters that he sources from. Three original pieces of artwork by Wixárika artist Juan Rios Martinez from George and Laurie Howell’s personal collection adorn the walls of the new café so that others can experience and appreciate the beauty and significance of this art.

“At George Howell Coffee, we are not just roasters; we are interpreters of the intricate symphony created by farmers and nature,” said George Howell, Founder of George Howell Coffee. “Lyrik’s dedication to art and culture mirrors our own, making it the perfect home for our newest café.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this thriving intersection of Boston’s iconic Back Bay streets – Mass Ave, Boylston Street and Newbury Street,” said Rebecca Fitzgerald, President of George Howell Coffee. “It’s the perfect place for people to connect over a great cup of coffee, whether it be in our vibrant café or in Lyrik’s lively open-air space, taking in the sunset and art displays.”

Since opening The Coffee Connection back in 1975, George Howell has taken hundreds of trips around the world to meet with coffee farmers and their communities, developing lasting relationships and improving infrastructure. In 1999, George co-founded The Cup of Excellence, establishing the world’s first international estate coffee competition and international internet auction that mightily contributed to breaking the commodity/price cycle for craft-driven farmers in the specialty coffee industry. Today, his daughter Jenny Howell carries on this legacy alongside him. The duo has forged genuine relationships with the world’s most skillful producers. George Howell is now considered a pioneer of the specialty coffee movement and an influential presence at the forefront of every major industry shift. The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) has awarded George Howell its Lifetime Achievement Award. He will be celebrating 50 years in coffee this upcoming fall.

“Opening at Lyrik is not only a full-circle moment for our family, it’s an exciting opportunity to continue my father’s legacy in the heart of Boston with partners who share our passion for creating places where culture and community collide,” said Jenny Howell, Vice President of George Howell Coffee. “This new space allows us to continue sharing the incredible craftsmanship of the producers that we work with, many of whom have become close friends and extensions of our family.”

George Howell Coffee’s Lyrik café will feature an extensive beverage menu including signature specialty coffees in a variety of preparations such as drip, espresso, iced coffee and lattes. Limited roasts, brewed by George Howell Coffee’s master baristas will be available by the cup, providing an opportunity for guests to enjoy perfectly brewed luxury coffees from around the world. Retail coffee will also be available for purchase. Pastries from Rhode Island-based bakery, Seven Stars, along with lunch and breakfast sandwiches, toasts and more are available through the afternoon, with dessert service launching later this year.

To celebrate its grand opening, George Howell Coffee is offering $1 small cups of hot, iced and cold brew coffee at their Lyrik café from 12pm-2pm on August 26, 2025. Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive a complimentary limited release George Howell Coffee Lyrik tote.