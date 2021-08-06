Georgia-Pacific Promotes Brooke McKillop to VP of Foodservice Sales

Georgia-Pacific announced today that it has named Brooke McKillop as vice president, foodservice sales, for the Consumer Products Group as part of Erin Beckman’s national sales organization. In this position, McKillop will lead a combined foodservice national accounts and national distribution organization for GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific.

“The foodservice industry is innovating rapidly to better meet the needs of the customer where and when they want to be served and with higher standards of service,” says Ryan Elwart, chief customer officer for Georgia-Pacific’s Consumer Products Group. “We see it as our responsibility to help transform the customer experience, and we are excited to take full advantage of a combined channel, distribution, and national account capability going to market as one sales team with Brooke’s leadership.

“Georgia-Pacific has been committed to innovating in the foodservice industry to help restaurants adapt and improve their businesses,” says Mike Adams, president, GP PRO. “Brooke brings her robust experience and strong relationships in the growing foodservice industry to the role as we focus on helping to make the evolving priorities of foodservice operators more manageable, productive and hygienic.”

Prior to her promotion, McKillop led Foodservice National Distribution sales. In her 11 years with Georgia-Pacific, she has held progressive positions in channel development, channel marketing, product management, and national account sales for GP PRO. She currently serves on the Foodbuy Partner Advisory Council and International Foodservice Distributors Association Supplier Advisory Council, as well as the Host Committee for the PGA Tour Championship and Advisory Council for the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.