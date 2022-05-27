Georgia-Pacific's GP Pro Rolls Out Automated Beverage Sealers for Customers

GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific and a leading provider of foodservice disposables and dispensing solutions, today announces the introduction of a patron self-service attachment for its Automated Sealing Machine. The self-service attachment transforms the Automated Sealing Machine into a front-of-house solution that lets patrons quickly and conveniently seal their own beverages, freeing staff to focus on food preparation and customer service.

The Automated Sealing Machine is a touchless beverage lidding solution that provides a tamper-evident, spill-resistant sealed film on to-go cups and helps improve hygiene, reduce accidental spills, and eliminate the need for plastic snap-on lids. Originally launched as a back-of-house solution in the early days of COVID-19, the resurgence of on-premise dining led GP PRO to develop a patron self-service solution.

“As foodservice operators have embraced a renewed commitment to their patrons’ health and safety in the wake of COVID-19, the Auto Sealer has proven to be a valuable back-of-house solution that helps drive fountain beverage sales,” says Alec Frisch, vice president and general manager of GP PRO’s foodservice category. “Now with the patron self-service attachment, operators can not only commit to health and safety but also to providing their patrons with greater convenience.”

Frisch noted that the introduction of the patron-facing attachment comes at an opportune time. A recent GP PRO consumer survey of more than 1,000 individuals who had an on- or off-premise dining experience between August and September found that 79% of consumers dined in during that time. The survey also found that 42% of consumers want restaurants to invest in order accuracy solutions and 36% want them to invest in speed of service solutions.

“What our survey shows is that people are eating in restaurants again, which is great news for operators,” says Frisch. “But as they return to on-premise dining, patrons want to see improved order accuracy and faster service. The patron-facing Auto Sealer delivers on both fronts by freeing up staff to provide greater focus to order accuracy and empowering patrons to quickly and easily manage their beverage experience.”