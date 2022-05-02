Georgian Fish and Caviar to Expand Global Production

Georgian Fish and caviar is expanding production globally. In order to popularize clean fish products with Leri Chichinadze, the new CTO for 6 months, a graduate of St. Louis University.

Although the farm was initially experimental, Georgian Fish and Caviar founder – Malkhaz Shubalidze overcame the initial difficulties with a determined team. The company's selfless work helped it become the most valuable and inspiring player in the Caucasian market, reflecting in both wholesale and retail markets and increasing import volumes.

“Fortunately, there are several new farms that have been built nearby, which we are happy to consult with, help with planning, and contribute to the development of Georgian aquaculture," says Malkhaz Shubalidze.

Georgian Fish and Caviar is a 4-hectare farm that accesses the cleanest water source in Georgia, the river Kintrishi, and is surrounded by a 105-meter monolithic dam to protect agriculture. The farm meets all the European food safety and hygiene standards and is constantly modernizing its practices. At present, they have four different clean fish species that produce high-quality red and black caviar.

By constantly monitoring water quality, growth characteristics, feeding the fish with quality foods such as Biomar, Skretting, Coppens, and applying innovative methods of milking fish without causing any harm, they manage to make the taste of caviar outstanding and create new generations of the almost extinct Colchis sturgeon.

These compounding processes need the help of experienced professionals. The company trained two of its employees in Ichthyology so that they would have more advanced board members in the local market. They made developing their farmers a top priority and regularly train the rest of the team.

They have been participating in the nationwide initiative for more than two years. The trout fishery in the native streams of the high mountain rivers of Adjara is intended to reduce the environmental damage caused by hydroelectric power plants located on these rivers. This process has already released nearly 20,000 trout into the wild. The farm is cooperating with the Batumi Aquarium in order to create and reproduce a Colchis sturgeon based on a memorandum. The facility has already bred up to a couple of hundred specimens.

The company plans to expand its existing farm and caviar workshop, as well as create a new fish farm devoted to Colchis sturgeon. This idea will lead to new investments, innovative technologies, and an increase in the volume of secondary products and the number of people employed. The abovementioned factors are important for the global market for Georgian fish and caviar.