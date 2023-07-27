German Doner Kebab Opens Flagship Location in New York City

Famous for pioneering gourmet deer kebabs in the UK and worldwide, GDK announces the grand opening of its flagship location in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, situated on the iconic 6th Avenue.

The highly anticipated restaurant brings an exciting fusion of flavors, authenticity, and innovation to the vibrant New York City food scene.

Located at 1001 6th Ave, New York, NY, 10018, between 37th and 38th Street, the GDK flagship restaurant promises an unparalleled dining experience for locals and visitors alike. Boasting a contemporary ambiance and an inviting atmosphere, the space showcases the brand's commitment to providing a modern twist on traditional German and Turkish cuisine.

GDK is renowned for its unique approach to the doner kebab, a beloved street food across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, elevating it to new heights with high-quality ingredients, expert craftsmanship, and innovative flavor combinations.

The menu features a diverse selection of gourmet doner kebabs, made with freshly toasted waffle-style bread, succulent, lean meats, slow roasted to perfection, fresh, crisp vegetables, and homemade signature sauces. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options, ensuring a delightful experience for all guests.GDK’s food is freshly prepared to order in front of guests, using an open kitchen concept in all restaurants.

The GDK flagship location on 6th Avenue marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its presence in the United States. With a commitment to excellence and an unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience, German Doner Kebab aims to become a beloved destination for New Yorkers seeking bold and flavorful, elevated street food.

“Many Americans are familiar with gyro, shawarma and shish kebabs, however, our ‘doner kebabs will be a new experience in both taste and format to most”, says Nigel Belton, Managing Director of German Doner Kebab North America. “But judging from the success of our first US restaurant in American Dream, NJ, as well as the recent openings in Astoria, Queens, and Sugar Land, Texas, we know that Americans will love and embrace our gourmet doner kebabs; we are excited to finally get to prove ourselves in the culinary ‘mecca’ of New York City.”

“The USA offers a huge opportunity for GDK”, adds Imran Sayeed, CEO of German Doner Kebab International’s parent company, Hero Brands – food and beverage, “and we are now looking forward to forging ahead with our exponential growth strategy and developing GDK as the fast-casual brand of the future in North America and the world.”

Located in the heart of New York, GDK 6th Avenue is the brand's fourth outlet in the US. This new addition follows the successful launch of their restaurant at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2021, as well as two subsequent openings in Astoria, Queens, and Sugar Land, Texas in 2023.

The ownership and operation of the three restaurants in the New York/New Jersey area are led by Yunus and Thameem Shahul, New York residents and experienced multi-unit operators. The Shahuls, who are also co-founders of Smart Foods Group, have achieved significant success as franchisees for Cousins Maine Lobster. Their initial venture has flourished, leading them to operate a total of nine outlets across various locations including New York City, Greater Connecticut, Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland.

With their remarkable track record of expanding successful ventures and delivering exceptional dining experiences, the Shahuls are poised to continue bringing the same level of triumph to GDK, ensuring its continued growth and success in the competitive market.