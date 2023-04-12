German Doner Kebab Opens in Sugar Land, Texas

Famous for pioneering gourmet doner kebabs in the UK and worldwide, GDK introduced its irresistible, carefully crafted delicacies to Texans, with the opening of its first restaurant in Sugar Land, Texas.

From its European origins, GDK has enjoyed rapid, international expansion and success by elevating what is a favorite takeaway to a new level of quality, freshness, and variety, all wrapped into a superior dining experience. This formula is what made GDK the #1 doner kebab brand in the world.

GDK’s food is freshly prepared in front of customers using open kitchens in all restaurants. An uncompromising focus on quality means GDK uses only premium, lean cuts of meat, fresh locally sourced vegetables, unique signature sauces made daily in each restaurant, and hand-made Turkish-style bread with its crisply toasted waffle pattern.

“Texans know gyros, shawarma and shish kebabs, but ‘doner kebabs’ will be a new experience in both taste and presentation to most”, says Nigel Belton, Managing Director of German Doner Kebab North America. “Based upon the tremendous success of our New Jersey and New York City restaurants, we are confident that Texas will love and embrace our gourmet doner kebabs. Sugar Land is just the beginning and we are excited about shaking up the food scene in the Lone Star state with further exciting openings planned for Houston Heights in the upcoming months.

“The USA offers a huge opportunity for GDK”, adds Imran Sayeed, Group CEO of Hero Brands’ F&B division, the parent company of GDK “and we are now looking forward to forging ahead with our exponential growth strategy and developing GDK as the fast-casual brand of the future in North America and the world.”

GDK Sugar Land will be the brand’s third US outlet following the 2021 launch of its restaurant at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and more recently, its opening in Astoria, Queens, New York, with further locations confirmed for Houston, Frisco, New York and New Jersey.

GDK Sugar Land will be opening its doors to the public on April 17th 2023 at 11 am and is offering a free “Original German Doner Kebab” to the first 500 guests who order their signature kebab. The offer is valid for launch day only; terms and conditions apply.