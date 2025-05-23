German Doner Kebab (GDK), the internationally recognized premium QSR (quick-service restaurant) brand redefining the doner kebab experience, has formed a strategic partnership with the Kirmani Group to drive brand growth in the U.S. market. As part of this collaboration, GDK is set to launch a new location in Centereach, Long Island, further strengthening its presence in North America.

The Centereach expansion aligns with GDK’s aggressive growth strategy, targeting key markets with high consumer demand for premium QSR dining experiences. Known for its high-quality ingredients, signature sauces, and fresh, made-to-order meals, GDK is rapidly establishing itself as a disruptor in the competitive QSR industry.

“The Kirmani Group brings invaluable expertise and a proven track record in multi-unit QSR operations,” said Simon Wallis, CEO of German Doner Kebab. “Their deep industry knowledge and operational excellence make them an ideal partner as we continue to scale in the U.S. This partnership reflects our commitment to strategic growth and long-term success in the market.”

The Kirmani Group has a strong legacy in the QSR industry, having successfully launched and managed multiple franchise brands. Over the past three years, they have opened three KFC locations, demonstrating their ability to execute expansion plans efficiently. Additionally, their recognition from corporate leadership for completing renovations on all 34 of their locations ahead of schedule highlights their commitment to operational excellence and brand standards.

“German Doner Kebab is an exciting brand with a unique market position and a strong global presence,” said Talha Kirmani, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Kirmani Group. “With our decades of experience in restaurant operations and our ability to drive growth, we are confident in our ability to establish GDK as a leading fast-casual player in Long Island and beyond.”

Founded by Nadeem Kirmani in 1993, the Kirmani Group has built a reputation for operational excellence and business acumen in the multi-unit QSR space. With his sons, Talal and Talha Kirmani, now driving the company’s growth, the group has the capability to strategically select and scale brands that align with their expertise and vision.

The Centereach GDK location will feature an open-plan kitchen, allowing for complete transparency and an engaging customer experience. This expansion represents a significant step in GDK’s mission to revolutionize the fast-casual industry by offering high-quality, innovative, and globally inspired menu options.

For franchise and investment inquiries, or to learn more about German Doner Kebab’s expansion plans, visit www.gdkfranchise.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.