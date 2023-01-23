German Doner Kebab Prepares for U.S. Growth Push

German Doner Kebab has announced its ambitious growth plans for the U.S., as it gets set to open 12 new locations in 2023.

Following the launch of its first US site at American Dream Mall in New Jersey in 2021 and Astoria in Queens New York, opening in February 2023, GDK has revealed that it will open a restaurant every month this year.

Three new sites are expected to launch in Q1, which include Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn, as well as Sugar Land in Houston Texas.

Following in the next months will be GDK outlets in Westfield New Jersey, Frisco Texas, Brighton Beach Brooklyn, Houston Heights Houston, Boston Massachusetts, Surrey Vancouver BC and Mississauga ON. In addition, two more sites are expected to open doors this year, as more details on their location will be disclosed soon.

This expansion move will also grow GDK’s footprint in Canada, where it has restaurants in Toronto, Ottawa and Surrey.

Now GDK has a development pipeline of 65 units throughout North America, with plans to have over 500 sites in the next ten years.

Mark Treptow, GDK Franchise Director for North America, is supporting this growth, bringing valuable experience working with highly profiled brands such as Five Guys Burgers, The Halal Guys, Freshii, and Rise Biscuits & Chicken.

GDK is revolutionizing the kebab across the globe, bringing a fresh, high-quality taste sensation that has made it the go-to place to enjoy a kebab.

Freshly prepared in front of customers in an open kitchen, the game-changing kebabs combine premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted bread with unique signature sauces.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the brand has grown at a great pace in the UK, Sweden and the Middle East and is now rapidly expanding in the USA and Canada and across other key locations in Europe, with over 140 restaurants worldwide.

The brand has also recently signed up some major franchise partners to support its global expansion plans. Atul Pathak, formerly McDonald’s biggest UK franchise partner, sold his portfolio and joined up with GDK in 2022. Maristo Hospitality, one of the fastest-growing hospitality groups in the Middle East region has also acquired the GDK master franchise for the UAE.

Nigel Belton, MD for North America, says: “We have big plans for the USA and Canada. We are extremely happy to announce our growth plans to open 12 new restaurants in 2023, with a greater GDK vision of over 500 sites in the next 10 years.”

“American Dream Mall in New Jersey has been an anchor location for us in the USA. It has provided us with a launchpad to develop new exciting locations like Astoria in Queens, Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Sugarland Houston, as we continue to expand in key states across North America.”

He adds: “The next 12 months will prove to be a landmark in our story. We aim to expand our footprint and bring the unique GDK experience to more consumers in the USA and Canada, as we build the fast-casual brand of the future.”