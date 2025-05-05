Duck Donuts is here to help guests show a sprinkle of appreciation to the impactful mothers in their life. Gift mom a touch of elegance and sweetness this Mother’s Day with irresistible donuts topped with a candied rose and shimmering gold sanding sugar. Perfect for a surprise breakfast in bed or decadent dessert at the end of the day, the Mother’s Day Dozen and Half Dozen are available for a limited time through May 11.

Treat Mom to donuts that are as extraordinary as she is with dazzling or fan-favorite combinations such as:

Strawberry Champagne: Strawberry icing with gold sanding sugar and candied rose

Vanilla Glitz: Vanilla icing with gold sanding sugar

Boardwalk: Glazed with OREO® crumbles, powdered sugar and vanilla drizzle

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.