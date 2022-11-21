Get Tijuana Flats' Throwback Thursdaze Deal the Day Before Thanksgiving

Tijuana Flats announced the Tex-Mex restaurant will be offering its Throwback Thursdaze deal on the day before Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, November 23, guests can receive a burrito or bowl, chips, and a drink for $7.99.

The special is available in-store, through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, or online at tijuanaflats.com. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full promotional details.

All Tijuana Flats locations will be closed on Thursday, November 24 in observance of Thanksgiving Day.