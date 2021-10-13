GetGo Café + Market Adds New 'Pilgrim' Offerings

GetGo Café + Market, famous for stuffing Thanksgiving dinner into a sub, has added two more non-traditional ways to enjoy that most traditional of meals.

Joining the Pilgrim Sub this fall are the Pilgrim Go Bowl and the Pilgrim Go Ritto, a stuffed burrito, for more great ways to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with a GetGo twist.

“For many of our customers, the annual arrival of the Pilgrim Sub is as much a part of fall as football tailgates and hayrides,” says Jon Cox, GetGo VP and Chief Merchant. “The addition of the Pilgrim Go Bowl and Pilgrim Go Ritto give our customers the opportunity to enjoy the Pilgrim’s unique flavor combination in new, fun and convenient ways.”

Like it did with the Pilgrim Sub, GetGo has included only the best of Thanksgiving dinner in the Pilgrim Go Bowl and Pilgrim Go Ritto (juicy oven-roasted turkey, rich gravy, melted Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, tangy cranberry sauce and secret recipe stuffing bread or loaded with savory stuffing). No green bean casserole or candied yams.

The Pilgrim Sub, Pilgrim Go Bowl and Pilgrim Go Ritto are available now at most GetGo locations through November 27.