GetGo Café + Market Raises $10K for Toys for Tots

GetGo Café + Market and its customers have raised $10,000 for the U.S Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots holiday campaign through the sale of GetGo’s famous tots.

For the second year in a row, GetGo donated a portion of the proceeds from any order of tots during November to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

“Our customers responded so enthusiastically to last year’s Tots for Toys for Tots campaign that we knew we had to do it again this year,” says GetGo Chief of Staff Rug Phatak. “We’re proud to partner with our neighbors and the Marine Corps to provide toys and gifts to the children of our communities.”

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program collects new unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children during the holidays. Since its beginning in 1947, it has distributed 604 million toys to 272 million children.