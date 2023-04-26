GiftAMeal Adds Seth Hall to Advisory Board

GiftAMeal, a food-tech startup founded by social entrepreneur Andrew Glantz that turns customer photos into meals for local communities in need, announced the addition of Seth Hall to its advisory board. Hall joins existing board members Phil Crawford (CTO of CKE – Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’s), Andrew Rebhun (CMO of El Pollo Loco), and Dan Sokolik (VP Marketing of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken).

Hall brings experience as an entrepreneurial sales and partnership veteran with over a decade of experience in software, technology, and e-commerce in the hospitality industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seth to the advisory board,” says Andrew Glantz, Founder and CEO of GiftAMeal. “His in-depth knowledge of how different brands operate will significantly help us learn how to navigate partnership opportunities and best meet their needs. In addition to his restaurant expertise, his genuine care for our mission of fighting food insecurity makes him the perfect fit for our Advisory Board.”

Most recently, Seth has partnered with a number of high growth agencies and startups in both consulting and advisory capacities. Previously, Seth spent nearly seven years at Olo and departed as the AVP of Enterprise Sales. At Olo, he was responsible for enterprise restaurant partnerships which grew to over 70% market share and went public with a 99% retention rate. After going public, Seth was a founding member of Olo for Good, with a focus on "Doing good while doing well", and helped lead the initiative of Olo for Nonprofits.

"A brand’s social and local impact is strongly influenced by where and how consumers spend their money, and it’s important to make decisions for your brand that effectively lead your consumers to participate in change,” says Hall. “GiftAMeal allows brands to bring a cohesive approach to give back in each of their local communities -- while involving their customers too! I'm impressed with the work that Andrew and the GiftAMeal team has already done and could not be more excited to help moving forward."

Now available in 31 states at 550+ restaurant locations, GiftAMeal provides restaurant guests with a free way to support local food banks, just by taking photos of their food. For each photo taken through the program, a meal is provided by a local food bank near that restaurant. GiftAMeal has provided 1,350,000 meals to date, which totals over 1.6 million pounds of food across 65 food banks in 31 states