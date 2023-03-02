GiftAMeal CEO Andrew Glantz Receives Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes Award

GiftAMeal, is thrilled to announce their CEO, Andrew Glantz, is a 2023 recipient of Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes Award. The 2023 awards program is sponsored by Paerpay and takes place on March 8, 2023, at the 28th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), March 6-8, at The Paris in Las Vegas.

GiftAMeal helps provide a meal to a family in need in a restaurant’s local community every time a guest takes a photo of their order from a partner restaurant. Over 1 million meals have been provided so far.

“I am greatly humbled and honored to receive this award. With GiftAMeal, I sought to create a profits-with-a-purpose business model that could do well by doing good,” says Glantz. “Each day, I scroll through all the uplifting photos and captions shared, and it inspires me to see the emotional connection developed between our partner restaurants and their customers through the power of giving back.”

“Recognizing the driving forces of excellence and innovation is pivotal in advancing the restaurant industry. We at Paerpay are privileged to play a role in honoring the Industry Heroes through our participation in the Awards program." says Derek Canton, CEO of Paerpay.

Industry Heroes

Hospitality Technology announced this year’s Industry Heroes at MURTEC. The Industry Heroes Awards recognize both restaurants and technology suppliers for exemplary contributions to the restaurant industry.

This year’s winners are:

Checkers & Rally's for CAREs program, its support of No Kid Hungry, and its support to help underrepresented groups become franchisees.

for CAREs program, its support of No Kid Hungry, and its support to help underrepresented groups become franchisees. Leanpath for its contributions in reducing food waste

for its contributions in reducing food waste Gigpro for its work on solving both sides of the labor crisis

for its work on solving both sides of the labor crisis GiftAMeal for its gift-a-meal program



After an open call for nominations, the Industry Heroes were chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of its Research Advisory Board. Winners will be profiled in Hospitality Technology and throughout the spring in digital profiles on Hospitality Technology’s site. The winners will be announced and honored during an awards program on March 8, 2023, at the 28th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), March 6-8, at The Paris in Las Vegas.