In response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in Florida and North Carolina, GiftAMeal is launching a new disaster relief initiative to provide urgent support for the communities most affected by the hurricane. Through this program, customers at participating restaurants in these states can help provide meals to local food banks by simply purchasing a meal and sharing a photo through the GiftAMeal app. For each photo taken, a meal is donated to a local food bank.

GiftAMeal is known for transforming dining out into an opportunity to give back. Now, in light of the recent hurricanes, the organization is expanding its mission to support food banks and restaurants near the hardest-hit areas. For restaurants in Florida and North Carolina that sign up for GiftAMeal in 2024 with promo code RELIEF, GiftAMeal will match meal donations, effectively doubling the impact for each photo taken.

This initiative extends an open invitation to any restaurant in these hurricane-affected regions to join the effort. By participating, these restaurants not only help their communities recover but also gain the opportunity to show solidarity in this time of crisis.

“We believe in the power of communities coming together during times of crisis. Our disaster relief program aims to address the immediate food insecurity challenges caused by the recent hurricanes. By activating local restaurants and food banks, we can ensure that support reaches those who need it most,” said Andrew Glantz, founder of GiftAMeal.

GiftAMeal’s program will support key food banks in the affected regions of North Carolina and Florida, ensuring that the relief efforts are concentrated where the need is greatest. Current participating food banks include Feeding Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. GiftAMeal partner restaurants in those areas include: Andy’s Frozen Custard, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, Gong cha, Groucho’s Deli, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Old Lisbon, Rebel Wine Bar, The Cutting Board, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

For a complete list, download the free GiftAMeal app (giftameal.com/download). For restaurants interested in joining the initiative, go to giftameal.com/partner.

How It Works

When dining at a participating restaurant, guests simply select the restaurant on the free GiftAMeal app and snap a photo of their food or drink. For each photo shared, GiftAMeal donates to a local food bank, with funds going directly toward meals for families affected by the hurricanes. Guests are then invited to share their photo on social media, and an extra meal is provided for each platform selected. With its relief initiative, GiftAMeal will double the donations for the first month of a new restaurant’s involvement in areas affected by the hurricanes.

GiftAMeal has been a long-standing partner to food banks and local businesses, using its innovative platform to deliver over 2 million meals since its inception. With its relief program launch, GiftAMeal is committed to delivering impactful, community-driven solutions to tackle hunger and aid in disaster relief efforts.