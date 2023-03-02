GiftAMeal Partners with American Real Estate Investment Trust, CBL Properties

GiftAMeal, a food-tech startup founded by social entrepreneur Andrew Glantz that turns customer photos into meals for local communities in need, announces its newest partnership with CBL Properties, an American real estate investment trust that invests in shopping centers, primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States.

West County Center, which contains 11 fast-casual and full-service restaurants, is located at I-270 & Manchester Road in Des Peres, Missouri. The mall’s participation in GiftAMeal’s initiative represents its dedication to its community as well as a way to stay relevant to a younger generation of shoppers that care deeply about giving back. The program will allow shoppers of all ages a free and easy way to fight local hunger. Shoppers simply scan a QR code, take a photo of their food or drink, and GiftAMeal donates to Operation Food Search (a local hunger-relief non-profit) to help provide a meal to a family in need locally. They are then invited to share their photo on social media to give additional meals. The donations are funded by the mall.

Says Glantz, “Going to a mall is an experiential activity by nature where customers want to be engaged and joyful. That made it the perfect fit for a partnership. With GiftAMeal, mall visitors will be able to add an interactive, easy, socially-conscious element to their visit that will make them feel good about their experience.”

Restaurant partners inside of West County Center include:

California Pizza Kitchen - 109 W County Center, Des Peres, MO 63131

Charley’s Philly Steaks - 178 W County Ctr Ste FC-12, Des Peres, MO 63131

Chick-fil-A - 184 W County Center Ste FC9, Des Peres, MO 63131

Chipotle - 80 W County Center Ste FC10, Des Peres, MO 63131

GW Gyro & Wings - 80 W County Center Dr Ste FC4, Des Peres, MO 63131

J. Gilbert’s - 17A W County Center Suite A102, Des Peres, MO 63131

Mandalay Asian Cuisine - 170 W County Center Dr, Ste FC-2, St. Louis, MO 63131

Nordstrom Café Bistro - 47 W County Center, Des Peres, MO 63131

Panda Express - 188 W County Center Ste FC7, Des Peres, MO 63131

Sarku Japan - 168 W County Center Dr Ste FC3, Des Peres, MO 63131

Snow Factory - 73 W County Center Ste FC6, Des Peres, MO 63131

Senior Marketing Director at West County Center, Sean Phillips, says, “West County Center places a great importance on being a good corporate partner and supporting organizations that do so much good in the community. GiftAMeal makes it simple for both shoppers to participate and for us to implement, and we are excited to watch the impact grow each month.”

In addition to their partnership with GiftAMeal, West County Center has supported Operation Food Search for many years through various events, including most recently by being a sponsor of the Warners Warm Up coat drive.