GiftAMeal Partners with Groucho’s Deli

GiftAMeal, an innovative cause-marketing program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need, announced their latest restaurant partnership with Groucho’s Deli. The 29-unit deli franchise has operated out of South Carolina since 1941 with locations now serving North Carolina and Georgia as well.

In business for over 80 years, Groucho’s Deli upholds the highest quality products and is known as the neighborhood deli in each city they serve. Their menu comprises of Groucho’s® specialties like their STP Dipper, famous entree salads, and signature dressings such as their famous Formula “45” sauce. With a commitment to their food ethos, sustainability, and philanthropy, Groucho’s makes it a mission for each restaurant to engage and support its local community.

Groucho’s partnership with GiftAMeal will continue to spread the restaurant’s goal to provide guests with opportunities to support their local community. For each customer photo shared, GiftAMeal donates to a local food bank near Groucho’s to cover the cost of distributing 1 meal’s worth of healthy groceries to a neighborhood pantry.

"Groucho’s Deli has an 80-year tradition of giving back to the communities we serve. I'm excited that our guests can now join us and give back to their community with every visit and photo. Knowing that every image we receive impacts the community directly adds so much value to our brand. It's another layer of sustainability that ensures Groucho’s Deli stays true to our legacy and commitment to the communities where we eat, sleep, work, and play," says Deric Rosenbaum, President, Groucho’ss Deli.

GiftAMeal is now partnered with over 650 restaurants in 32 states. GiftAMeal has provided 1,440,000 meals to date, which totals 1.72 million pounds of food across 75 food banks.