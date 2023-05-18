GiftAMeal Partners with Snarf's Sandwiches

GiftAMeal, an innovative community-engagement program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need, announced its newest restaurant partnership with Snarf’s Sandwiches.

The Snarf’s brand, comprised of Snarf’s Sandwiches and Snarfburger, was created in Boulder, CO in 1996 and has since expanded to 32 locations across Colorado, Texas, and Missouri. Snarf’s award-winning sandwiches are made-to-order using the finest ingredients, including premium hand-sliced meats and cheeses, crisp veggies, their own signature blend of giardiniera peppers, and their famous oven-toasted bread available in white, wheat or gluten-free. They also offer fresh salads, soups, kid-sized subs, vegetarian options, desserts and a full catering menu. Snarfburger’s three locations in Denver and Boulder feature a menu with single or double patties, veggie burgers, specialty burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese, fries, onion rings and frozen custards.

Snarf’s partnership with GiftAMeal will allow guests to participate in a free and easy experience that supports their local community. Guests simply scan a QR code while at the restaurant (or on an insert inside their to-go bag) and then snap a photo of their food to help provide a meal to a family in need locally. Afterwards, they are invited to share their photo on social media to provide additional meals. The donations (funded by Snarf’s) support local food banks near each store.

The folks at Snarf’s have been passionate about fighting hunger in their neighborhoods since they first opened nearly 27 years ago. The brand’s commitment to GiftAMeal will allow all of its locations to give back locally with over 2,000 projected meals funded per month.

Says Snarf’s Director of Marketing, Helen Wood, "It's important to us that we give back to our communities that have supported us for so many years. GiftAMeal provides an on-going method for us to do this, and we love the opportunity the platform creates for our customers to easily become involved in giving back to their neighborhood food banks and families who are in need."

With the latest addition of Snarf’s to its program, GiftAMeal is now partnered with over 600 restaurants in 31 states. GiftAMeal has provided 1,393,000 meals to date, which totals 1.67 million pounds of food across 65 food banks.