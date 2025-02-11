GiftAMeal, a cause-marketing program for restaurants, has officially partnered with Bread Zeppelin, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain known for its signature chopped salads served in baguettes. Starting February 14, Bread Zeppelin guests across seven Dallas, TX area locations can easily participate in the GiftAMeal program through a seamless integration with the Bread Zeppelin mobile app, powered by Incentivio.

Guests can simply click on the ‘Take a Photo, Donate a Meal’ button in the Bread Zeppelin app to launch GiftAMeal. They then snap a photo of their food, drink, or even a selfie. For each photo taken, GiftAMeal makes a donation to the North Texas Food Bank to provide a meal to a family in need. Guests are then invited to share their photo on social media to provide additional meals (+1 meal per platform share). Guests can also launch the program via a QR code found on the in-store menu board or on a sticker placed on Bread Zeppelin’s packaging.

The program is free for guests and funded by Bread Zeppelin as it seeks to make a difference in the communities it serves.

“At Bread Zeppelin, we love positively impacting our communities, and we’re excited to continue supporting the North Texas Food Bank through this partnership with GiftAMeal,” said Bread Zeppelin Co-Founders Troy Charhon and Andrew Schoellkopf. “In addition to creating a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need, we appreciate the chance to increase guest engagement and let them get in on giving back.”

The partnership launches on Valentine’s Day, a fitting reminder of the power of love and generosity.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Bread Zeppelin, a brand that shares our commitment to making a difference,” said Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal. “Launching on Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to kick off this partnership, as it’s a day all about spreading love and giving. With this collaboration, we’re not only helping to fight hunger, but also creating a meaningful way for customers to engage and make a positive impact in their communities. We can’t wait to see how Bread Zeppelin fans join us in this mission.”