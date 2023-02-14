GiftAMeal Promises to Double Donated Meals in February

GiftAMeal, a food-tech startup founded by social entrepreneur Andrew Glantz that turns customer photos into meals for local communities in need, announced that new restaurant operators who sign with GiftAMeal this February 2023 will generate double the donated meals in their first month of membership.

Restaurant partners of GiftAMeal pay a monthly membership fee to participate and support the communities they serve. Customers simply scan a QR code to launch GiftAMeal at a partner restaurant, and then take a photo of their food or drink. For each photo taken, a donation is made to a local food bank to ‘GiftAMeal’ to a neighbor in need. Customers can then share their photos on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to give additional meals (+1 for each platform selected). Not only do restaurants receive uplifting promotion, but customers also get a free and fun way to engage in an experience that helps their community.

One of GiftAMeal’s newest partners, Hart Family Coffee, which operates eight Scooter’s Coffee locations in Wisconsin and South Dakota, chose GiftAMeal when deciding to invest in their local community because of the aligned core values of both companies: integrity, love, humility, and courage.

Says Jeremiah McDuffie, Hart Family Coffee Director of Operations, “What Andrew and his team have created is nothing short of amazing. We didn’t want to set up a passive partnership, but a partnership that sought to be all in on helping solve the hunger crisis in the lives of every individual who needs help within our communities. It is with that drive that we partnered with our guests to give a record of 1,235 meals in the first month of our relationship with GiftAMeal. We look to continue to align with Andrew and his mission.”

Diallo Mayo, Hart Family Coffee Director of Marketing, adds, “From the moment we signed up with GiftAMeal, Andrew made the whole process easy. It’s convenient for not only your place of business but your guests as well. Seeing our guests get involved and create a huge impact is the boost our shops need.“

Just as GiftAMeal’s restaurant partners are thrilled to see the impact they can make on their restaurant community, the local food security operations that reap the benefits are equally as fulfilled. Event Specialist, Veronica Jaramillo Mucha, of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida talks about GiftAMeal’s impact on the community that receives these donations. "We are so thankful for our incredible community partners. Thanks to GiftAMeal, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is able to help transform every dollar donated into 4 meals for our Central Florida neighbors facing hunger.”

Says CEO Andrew Glantz, “Our mission at GiftAMeal has been and always will be about supporting local communities. We want to share the love this Valentine’s Day and offer our new restaurant partners the opportunity to make an even larger impact in the communities they operate in and show customers how much they care.”

To participate in GiftAMeal’s Double the Meals promotion, restaurant partners must sign up in February 2023 and mention the Double the Meals promotion upon joining. GiftAMeal will then donate double the meals for the restaurant’s first month. Restaurants can request a free demo of the program at: giftameal.com/demo.