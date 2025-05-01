Giordano’s, the legendary Chicago-based pizzeria known for its iconic stuffed deep dish pizza, is officially coming to Washington, D.C. The world-famous restaurant has signed a lease for its very first D.C. location, with plans to open in 2026. Located at 600 14th St. NW, just a block and a half from the White House in the Lafayette Square neighborhood, Giordano’s D.C. will span approximately 7,400 square feet with seating for 150 guests, promising to deliver its signature stuffed deep dish to a new wave of pizza lovers.

“Bringing our signature deep dish to D.C. is a milestone we have been working toward,” said Giordano’s CEO Nick Scarpino. “We have heard the demand from locals, Chicago transplants, and tourists alike for our stuffed pizza, and we’re joining a city that shares our passion for great food, culture, and community.”

Founded in Chicago in 1974 and recently celebrating 50 years in business, Giordano’s has become synonymous with authentic stuffed deep dish pizza made with Wisconsin mozzarella, handmade dough, and layers of premium ingredients. With nearly 60 locations nationwide and growing, the brand has seen continued success beyond the Midwest, including recent expansions in Florida, Colorado, and Las Vegas.

Giordano’s prioritizes deliberate growth, targeting top-tier markets with a strong community and tourism presence. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery, allowing even more fans to experience the brand’s famous stuffed pies.

“Entering the D.C. market marks an intentional moment of growth for Giordano’s,” added Scarpino. “By focusing on highly visited areas, like our nation’s capital, we’re not only reaching more deep dish fans, but laying the groundwork for our next chapter.”

Additional details about the Washington, D.C. location, including the opening date and local hiring opportunities, will be announced in the future.