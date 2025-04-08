Giordano’s, Chicago’s hometown deep-dish pizza brand, has teamed up with Shared Sweeps to provide online patrons a life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime Chicago vacation and a new Ford Bronco. Just as Giordano’s is passionate about pizza and Chicago, they are granting one lucky winner a dream Chicago vacation when shipping their pizza on www.ship.giordanos.com.

The winner will receive an incredible luxury package, including:

First-class flights

A four-day, three-night stay in a suite at the Peninsula Hotel

Michelin-starred private dining experiences

A $5,000 shopping spree on the Magnificent Mile

Courtside seats to a Chicago Bulls game

A private suite at a Chicago Bears game

A private yacht charter on Lake Michigan

A brand-new Ford Bronco

Alternatively, the winner can choose to receive $100,000 in cash instead.

“Giordano’s has been a proud part of Chicago’s culture for decades and we’re thrilled to give our fans a chance to experience the city in an unforgettable way,” said Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano’s. “From world-class dining and luxury experiences to a brand-new Ford Bronco, this sweepstakes is our way of sharing the magic of Chicago with pizza lovers everywhere.”

Giordano’s legendary stuffed pizza is available to ship to all 50 states. Every dollar spent is one entry into the sweepstakes the entire month of April.