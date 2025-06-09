We’re excited to announce the establishment of our new manufacturing facility in Morocco, where the immediate focus will be on fully compostable paper cups as well as plant fiber cutlery. This expansion is driven by strong customer demand and the challenges posed by the upset tariff’s status. Morocco is the oldest kingdom along with Japan and the first country to recognize the Republic of the United States. It’s strategically located to deliver a reliable ongoing supply at competitive pricing.

Morocco was chosen not only for its historical robust trade relationship with the U.S. but also because the Morocco–U.S. Free Trade Agreement (MAFTA) allows for nearly all products to enter the U.S. duty-free. This advantage lets us better navigate tariff challenges and maintain cost-effective, competitive pricing for our customers.

With ownership control of this facility, we have the flexibility to meet evolving customer expectations and growth requirements. We expect to begin shipping significant quantities from this facility within the next 8 months. Due to large-scale capacity, we’ll produce and ship up to 40 million fully compostable cups & 20 million plant fiber cutlery sets, monthly. All 100% compostable items will ensure stable pricing & consistent quality.

This market-driven expansion underscores Green is Possible’s commitment to sustainable innovation and strengthens our position as a leader in 100% compostable products.

This Green Revolution is happening with no time to waste, let’s start talking through this today, so let’s get this ball rolling. Can you provide a convenient time to begin a conversation and explore how we might work together.