Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced the release of Genius, a powerful new POS command center for business operations.

The launch of Genius is an important milestone in the company’s journey to streamline its ecosystem of innovative solutions, unifying all the Global Payments POS products that customers love into an all-in-one, intuitive and highly configurable new POS platform.

“Going to market with a single, enhanced POS platform enables customers to enjoy the full range of features and commerce enablement solutions that we offer,” said Cameron Bready, Global Payments’ CEO. “With these changes, we are delivering a seamless experience for our customers while simplifying our business and establishing a stronger and more recognizable brand in the market.”

The new Genius platform enables global expansion and vertical specialization at scale, allowing Global Payments to rapidly launch in multiple countries, adapting to the unique requirements of each market. It also unlocks new opportunities in specialized retail segments like age regulated businesses, higher education and consumer service businesses.

“Genius reinforces Global Payments’ position as a leading technology partner for businesses seeking versatile software and payment solutions in today’s rapidly-evolving marketplace,” said Bob Cortopassi, Global Payments’ president and chief operating officer. “This new POS platform accelerates the value we provide our customers by establishing a single, scalable and feature-rich continuum of POS technology that we will continue to enhance in the months and years ahead.”

Genius for Restaurants and Retail Launch First

Genius for Restaurants is designed to meet the operational needs of every restaurant type and scale, from full service table management to checkouts in counter service environments. The platform, which is paired with hardware engineered for higher performance, delivers everything restaurants need: waitlist and reservations, real-time reporting, tableside payments, marketing tools, loyalty programs and more.

Genius for Retail is designed to work easily right out of the box. From managing orders and tracking inventory to delivering reliable checkouts and built-in tools for loyalty, marketing, invoicing and reporting, Genius for Retail has everything small and medium-sized retailers need to deliver seamless customer experiences.

Genius for Restaurants will launch at the National Restaurant Association show on Saturday, May 17, and will initially be available for U.S. and Canadian businesses.

Genius for Retail will be introduced in June in the U.S., with Canada, Germany, Austria and Czech Republic following soon after.

Coming later in the year, Global Payments will launch Genius for Enterprise across multiple countries. This solution serves the needs of the most demanding environments with large footprint and complex kitchen workflows, such as large QSR chains, stadiums and venues.

Genius will be marketed under the Global Payments brand. For more information about Genius, visit globalpayments.com/genius. Find Global Payments at booth #3801 at the National Restaurant Association show, May 17-20 in Chicago.