Globe Food Equipment Company has grown its sales team to include two new team members. Tim Battisti is now covering a portion of the Midwest and Canada as a Regional Sales Manager while Amber Richards is managing Globe and Varimixer USA national accounts.

Tim Battisti has held positions with Carlisle Foodservice Products, Everidge Refrigeration, and Franke Foodservice Systems over the last 7+ years, calling on dealers in this territory, giving him valuable experience for Globe. He currently resides in Nekoosa, WI with his wife and two children.

Amber Richards joins Globe with 20+ years industry experience, building and maintaining a portfolio of chain customers continuously since 2014. She has most recently contributed to the teams of Amundsen Commercial Kitchens, Stafford-Smith, Inc., Chef’s City LLC, Mission Restaurant Supply and TriMark South, Inc.

“We are excited to have both Amber and Tim join the Globe Sales Team!” said Ryan Feasel, Vice President of Sales. “Adding over 27 years of industry experience will only help Globe continue to deliver the level of expertise our customers expect.”