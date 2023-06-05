Gluten-Free Concept PowerSoul Cafe to Open this Fall in Las Vegas

Las Vegas-based entrepreneur Dina Mitchell announced the revised timeline to launch PowerSoul Cafe, the world’s first certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain. The new brand’s flagship location along with two new additional sites in the Las Vegas valley are set open fall 2023.



The healthy fast food and smoothie chain’s flagship location will be located at W. Warm Springs Rd. and S. Cimarron Rd. at Tarkanian Plaza. Additional sites the intersection of S. Valley View Blvd. and W. Spring Mountain Rd., with another site located in Henderson off E. Lake Mead Pkwy. at the Monument at Calico Ridge. Additional locations have been identified, with lease negotiations underway.



“My vision has never wavered for this brand, and we’re excited to get everything rolling! With leases signed and construction set to begin this summer on our first three locations, we’re looking forward to introducing our Las Vegas customers to PowerSoul Café when they can soon enjoy our mouthwatering smoothies and healthy, delicious fast food 24 hours a day,” says Mitchell.



The flagship and the largest site, to be located at 8180 W. Warm Springs Rd., will feature an AI drive-thru solution, self-serve AI pick-up lockers, a walk-up window, and the central kitchen for PowerSoul Cafe.



The 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. site will span 1,000 sq. ft. and will feature a walk-up window and self-serve AI pick-up lockers. In Henderson, the 1469 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., Suite 110 site, located at the Monument at Calico Ridge, will have a 1,200 sq. ft. footprint, featuring an AI drive-thru solution, self-serve AI pick-up lockers, and a walk-up window.



PowerSoul Cafe stores will operate 24-hours and will range in size from 500 to 1250 square feet with various footprints, including: drive thru, inline, PODs, casino, sporting arenas and airports. The endeavor anticipates a minimum of 100 stores and thousands of jobs nationwide over the five years.



Ordering will be made easy with the ability to place and pay for orders via smartphone, website, and scanning a QR code, which will first direct customers to PowerSoul Cafe’s “Discover My Power” tool, a function that can filter menu options and recommendations based on individual dietary goals, flavor preferences, and allergies. Then, offering what Mitchell has coined as ‘Fearless Dining™,’ guests can schedule pick-up times to retrieve orders through self-serve smart food lockers and walk-up windows, with many sites including a drive-thru window.



Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, popularized Tropical Smoothie Café’s 1150-store chain from 2000 to 2014 all along the West Coast.