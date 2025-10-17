Go Greek Yogurt, the Mediterranean lifestyle brand known for its authentic Greek yogurt experience and celebrity following, today announced a new franchise partnership with Sweetzer Capital. As part of the deal, Sweetzer Capital will open two new Go Greek Yogurt locations in Laguna Beach and Palm Springs, furthering the brand’s momentum toward expanding to 50 global locations by the end of 2027.

Founded on the principles of clean, high-quality ingredients, and a health-forward Mediterranean ethos, Go Greek Yogurt currently operates four California locations and 13 globally. Each location averages 1,000 square feet and is thoughtfully designed to deliver an immersive, fast-casual experience rooted in authenticity, freshness, and lifestyle.

“Go Greek is more than just a yogurt shop, it’s a celebration of wellness, community, and culture,” said David Subotic, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Go Greek Yogurt. “Our partnership with Sweetzer Capital reflects our shared vision to scale thoughtfully and intentionally. With Laguna Beach and Palm Springs as two of our many upcoming destinations in California, we’re planting roots in markets that appreciate elevated, health-conscious experiences.”

Beloved by A-list fans including the Kardashians, Jennifer Aniston, and Gigi Hadid, Go Greek Yogurt has built a strong brand identity among consumers seeking indulgence without compromise. The two new locations will continue to offer a mix of traditional and frozen Greek yogurt that can be customized with seasonal toppings, along with other Mediterranean staples including Sweet and Savory Greek Bowls.

“Go Greek is a brand that checks every box. It’s aspirational yet accessible and already resonates with an incredibly loyal audience,” said James Marzouk, Co-Founder and Principal of Sweetzer Capital. “We’re excited to bring Go Greek’s unmistakable energy to more lifestyle-driven Southern California communities that value wellness and great taste. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and flavorful journey together.”

As consumer interest in health-forward food concepts continues to rise, Go Greek Yogurt is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of Mediterranean fast-casual expansion across the U.S., with Sweetzer Capital as a key partner in bringing that vision to life—starting with California.