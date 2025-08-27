Go Greek Yogurt is opening a new storefront in Newport Beach next Thursday, September 4th.

Spanning 1,200 square feet with indoor and outdoor seating for 20 customers, Go Greek Yogurt embodies a modern Mediterranean style, designed for guests to connect and slow down. The concept is bringing artisanal, better-for-you Greek yogurt to the Newport community while honoring traditional Greek recipes and the concept of “meraki” (creating with passion). Visitors can enjoy authentic Greek yogurt and a focus on fresh, wholesome ingredients, emphasizing a holistic approach to wellbeing and drawing inspiration from the region’s culinary traditions and healthy eating habits.

Go Greek Yogurt launched in Beverly Hills in 2012 and has steadily expanded its fresh, health-forward concept – with Newport Beach marking the first outpost for franchisees Tim Littman and Eduardo Licona and the first in Orange County, CA, the 4th location in California and 13th globally. The brand is beloved by A-listers like the Kardashians, Jennifer Aniston, and Gigi Hadid, among others.

Location:

Go Greek Yogurt Newport Beach

191 Riverside Ave, Unit C

Newport Beach