Goddess and Grocer Headed to West Loop with Fifth Location

The Goddess and Grocer announced the news of their fifth location in Chicago's most exciting food destination, Fulton Market (911 W Randolph St). The store will officially open Tuesday, March 1, 2022, kicking off Women's History Month.
"I am excited to open in Fulton Market as that is where I live now, and a two-block walk to work is a dream," said Debbie Sharpe, Owner, The Goddess and Grocer. "When I lived in Bucktown, I opened the first Goddess there because I wanted a neighborhood place, and now that the Fulton Market is my neighborhood, I had no choice!"
The airy space features floor-to-ceiling windows, a huge 24-foot salad bar, counter seating overlooking the sidewalk, and mural artwork from Lucy Howarth. During the warmer months, the team will open their large dog-friendly patio. The patio space will include sidewalk and street seating (as allowed by the City of Chicago's latest ruling) for 60 guests.
The menu will include long-time favorites as well as new globally inspired dishes. Fulton Market guests will enjoy a selection of locally made pastries, house-made desserts, and a full artisan coffee bar, including draft coffee and kombucha. The menu will also include made-to-order breakfasts, sandwiches, and specials that change daily. The prepared food case will be an ever-changing menu of seasonal dishes that fit a wide variety of tastes and diets.
Goddess Fulton Market’s retail store is double the size of the other locations. It will offer an ever-changing array of The Goddess' favorite things, hard-to-find artisanal products, local & women-owned brands, and a sizable global wine selection that includes unique organic and sustainable wines.
Fulton Market location highlights:
-
Goddess Fulton Market coffee blend in partnership with local roasters Metropolis coffee. The specially designed bag will feature Lucy Howarth’s mural artwork that is featured in store.
-
The Goddess will offer their own baked goods with Hewn Bread from Evanston supplying a selection of made-from-scratch breads and Viennoiserie.
-
Other local vendors include Inbictus Factory, Tortello pasta, Mera Bites, Victory Dance Foods, Katherine Anne Confections, Pretty Cool ice creams. Mott Street Sauces, Petal, Vosges, and more with an emphasis on women owned local businesses.
-
Guests will also see a large selection of keto and paleo items, including daily made salads.