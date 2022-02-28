Goddess and Grocer Headed to West Loop with Fifth Location

The Goddess and Grocer announced the news of their fifth location in Chicago's most exciting food destination, Fulton Market (911 W Randolph St). The store will officially open Tuesday, March 1, 2022, kicking off Women's History Month.

"I am excited to open in Fulton Market as that is where I live now, and a two-block walk to work is a dream," said Debbie Sharpe, Owner, The Goddess and Grocer. "When I lived in Bucktown, I opened the first Goddess there because I wanted a neighborhood place, and now that the Fulton Market is my neighborhood, I had no choice!"

The airy space features floor-to-ceiling windows, a huge 24-foot salad bar, counter seating overlooking the sidewalk, and mural artwork from Lucy Howarth. During the warmer months, the team will open their large dog-friendly patio. The patio space will include sidewalk and street seating (as allowed by the City of Chicago's latest ruling) for 60 guests.

The menu will include long-time favorites as well as new globally inspired dishes. Fulton Market guests will enjoy a selection of locally made pastries, house-made desserts, and a full artisan coffee bar, including draft coffee and kombucha. The menu will also include made-to-order breakfasts, sandwiches, and specials that change daily. The prepared food case will be an ever-changing menu of seasonal dishes that fit a wide variety of tastes and diets.

Goddess Fulton Market’s retail store is double the size of the other locations. It will offer an ever-changing array of The Goddess' favorite things, hard-to-find artisanal products, local & women-owned brands, and a sizable global wine selection that includes unique organic and sustainable wines.

Fulton Market location highlights: