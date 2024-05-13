Starting on May 13 through June 9, Grubhub’s member appreciation month, Gold Days of Grubhub+, is back with four weeks of exclusive freebies and savings on restaurant and convenience. During the month-long event, Grubhub+ members will receive even more value with more than 20,000 deals from local favorites on top of dozens of high-value offers from popular national restaurants and convenience stores such as McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Sweetgreen, Chipotle, Wendy’s, KFC, Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Popeyes and 7-Eleven.

The Gold Days of Grubhub+ event is available to all Grubhub+ members, the platform’s popular loyalty membership program which offers $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, 5% credit back on pickup orders, ongoing member-only offers, and more.

Gold Days of Grubhub+ Deals Guide

Below are some of the most exciting deals from national restaurant and convenience partners with hundreds of additional local deals that will be featured each week on Grubhub, exclusively available to Grubhub+ members. You can sign up to become a member by visiting Grubhub.com/plus.

Week 1 (May 13-19): Eyes on the Fries

Every day is Fry-day with this epic deal. French fries were the top ordered side dish on Grubhub in 2023, and Grubhub+ members are in for a treat with one week of free large fries from McDonald’s. The promo is good for one free large fries per order, with a minimum order of $15, and can be redeemed an unlimited number of times throughout the promotional period.

Week 2 (May 20-26) Road Trip Fuel

Will you be hitting the road for Memorial Day Weekend? Don’t worry about packing snacks or racking up the room service bill. In honor of National Road Trip Day (May 26) and Memorial Day weekend, Grubhub is offering savings from go-to restaurants and convenience stores to fuel your adventures, wherever the road takes you.

7-Eleven: $7 off delivery orders $25+

Taco Bell: BOGO orders from the new Cantina chicken menu on orders $15+ (up to $9.75 off)

KFC: 25% off orders $30+ (up to $9 off)

Dunkin’: 25% off orders $20+ (up to $7 off)

Pizza Hut: $7 off orders $30+

Sweetgreen: $5 off orders $25+

Week 3 (May 27-June 2): Picnic-Palooza

Grubhub is helping you dine al fresco in celebration of the un-official, official start of summer! In addition to food, customers can also stock up on picnic essentials like sunscreen, paper plates, and more.

Wendy’s: Free Baconator on orders $25+

CVS Pharmacy: 25% off orders $30+ (up to $15 off)

Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO Wings with orders $20+ (up to $15)

Jersey Mike’s: 50% off The Original Italian Sandwich on orders $25+ (up to $13)

Panera Bread: 20% off orders $25+ (up to $8 off)

Papa Johns: $5 off orders $25+

Week 4 (June 3-9): Bites with Your Bestie

Celebrate National Best Friends Day (June 8) with free sandwiches, BOGO burritos, pizza and other dishes that are perfect for sharing with your BFF.