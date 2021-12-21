Gold Star Chili Sponsoring Winter Coat Drive

Gold Star Chili is sponsoring St. Vincent de Paul’s 21st Annual Winter Coat Drive. This year, the brand is asking all Gold Star friends and family to donate to the cause so that new coats may be purchased for families in need throughout the region. Due to the pandemic and an increased need, donations mean more than ever. In three distributions across the tri-state area, St. Vincent de Paul will provide coats for about 4,000 people. Each donation and interaction makes a meaningful impact during the holiday season.

Gold Star has a long history of giving back to its communities and working with many organizations over the years. In 2020, Gold Star launched our new #GivingTuesdayNow initiative, showing support to various nonprofits needing resources to serve our communities. Each week, Gold Star partnered with a select nonprofit organization to bring awareness to its mission, needs, and work being done in the community.

As part of this year’s winter coat drive, Gold Star locations across the tri-state area are collecting donations and encouraging others to participate. “Gold Star franchisees are always enthusiastic about finding ways to give back to the communities that support them,” says CEO Roger David. “This year we’re excited to see an outpouring of participation.”

Whether an employee or customer, Gold Star views every person walking through the restaurant’s doors as a member of the family. The charitable initiatives the brand participates in, whether long-standing or newly established to address the particular needs of the year, allow Gold Star to give back in the most meaningful ways while fostering a true sense of community.

The giving attitude of franchisees has long been a key characteristic of Gold Star Chili franchisees and fans, and this year’s generosity will warm hearts and families across the region.