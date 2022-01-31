Goldbelly to Deliver Culinary Creations from Martha Stewart

Goldbelly announced a new partnership with well-known businesswoman Martha Stewart.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to bring my favorite baked cookies and pastries to their loyal customers," Stewart says. "Thoughtfully packaged in my signature Martha blue, these cookies are baked using some of my life-long favorite recipes and they make the perfect gifts for your loved ones or for yourself.”

Goldbelly and Martha Stewart came together with a joint passion for food, cuisine and entertaining to bring this exciting partnership to life, available exclusively on Goldbelly.com beginning today, 1/31.

As Goldbelly continues to grow at a meteoric rate, the collaboration with Martha Stewart is one of the most significant partnerships in company history. A pioneer in the world of food e-commerce, Goldbelly is reimagining how consumers can interact with their favorite chefs at home. By tapping into the emotional connection that food brings, the brand hopes to create an entirely new at-home food experience for consumers to enjoy in their own kitchens. This partnership is just one of many to bring that vision to life, with future partnerships and innovation on the horizon.

For the first time ever, Martha Stewart’s most stunning culinary creations are being delivered to doorsteps nationwide, bringing a taste of elegance to your table exclusively on Goldbelly. Items available at launch include luxurious pastries like rich butter croissants, apricot danishes, kouign-ammans, addictively delicious cookies and more, ranging in price from $59-$79.

“Martha is an American icon and we're excited to announce that food lovers can now Goldbelly her most loved recipes anywhere, nationwide," says Goldbelly cofounder and CEO Joe Ariel. "From buttery French croissants to luxurious kouign-amann to her famous "Kitchen Sink" cookies. It’s like stopping in for a cozy brunch at Martha's farmhouse."