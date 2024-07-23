This August, Goldbergs Fine Foods is on a mission to tackle a pressing issue: childhood literacy. In partnership with Reach Out & Read Georgia, Goldbergs is hosting a month-long book drive to collect new books for children ages newborn to five. With a simple book donation at any Goldbergs location (excluding the airport), guests will receive a complimentary bagel with cream cheese! Also, if guests contribute a $25 donation, they are entered to win a prize basket, including a $200 Goldbergs gift card.

With a vision to reach 50% of Georgia’s children by 2030, Reach Out & Read Georgia highlights the vital role community support plays in early literacy. Reading is not just a fundamental skill; it fuels a young child’s brain, laying the foundation for lifelong learning and well-being.