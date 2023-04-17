Golden Chick Announces Return of Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich

Richardson-based Golden Chick announced the return of one of its popular limited-time menu items, the Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich. Now available through June 11, the return kicks off Golden Chick’s spicy and aptly named “Wicked Celebration,” alongside Wicked Wings to welcome the return of warm weather. The decision to bring the offering back to Golden Chick was a direct result of overwhelmingly positive customer feedback following the respective launches of each menu item.

The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich utilizes aspects from two other successful Golden Chick menu items, the Wicked Wings and Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich, and made its system-wide debut this January. The hand-breaded all-white meat chicken sandwich is an extension of Golden Chick’s Wicked chicken creations, which have evolved from regional products to limited-time offerings, and now, into menu mainstays.

“The Wicked Celebration is a demonstration of how we’ve taken customer feedback and turned it into a promotion that delivers on flavors guests are seeking,” says Mark Parmerlee, president and chairman of Golden Chick. “Wicked Wings and Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich performed tremendously in terms of sales and customer reviews, so it was important for us as a brand to address this response. We are also excited to offer both of these menu items at an outstanding price to our customers.”

The hand-breaded and marinated Wicked Wings are available in both regular and spicy varieties. The regular variety focuses on the classic taste of Golden Chick’s fried chicken, while the spicy version is dusted in a coating of signature Lotta Zing seasoning for an added layer of flavor. The August 2022 systemwide launch of Golden Chick’s Wicked Wings was one of the most successful in the brand’s history, seeing the offering account for 10% of the Richardson-based concept’s overall sales.

“The evolution of these menu items from test kitchen items to permanent menu offerings is a testament to the success of our menu innovation progress at Golden Chick,” says Howard Terry, Golden Chick’s chief marketing officer. “We use menu innovation as a way to introduce new customers to Golden Chick, and to provide our current customers with something new and exciting to try. Our innovation strategy has been a key factor in Golden Chick’s phenomenal growth over the past 4 years.”

Guests are welcome to stop at Golden Chick to grab either one, or both, of these menu items while they still can. Along with value pricing, Golden Chick app holders will be able to unlock even more savings on the Wicked Wings during Wing Wednesdays and Wing Weekends where app users receive $5 off their order of a 24-piece Wicked Wings that comes with four Yeast rolls. The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich will also be available as a combo meal with a Southern-style side and a 30-ounce beverage.