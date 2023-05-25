Golden Chick Announces Strategic Reorganization of Executive Team

2023 is poised to be a historic year for Golden Chick and the Texas-based brand is facilitating changes across the board to ensure it's prepared. In tangent with growing its presence in new and existing markets, providing more menu innovations for customers and fine-tuning restaurant operations, Golden Chick is now fully launching a strategic reorganization of its executive team from the top down.

With the growth strategy at the top of mind, the Golden Chick team has been evaluating every aspect of the business behind the scenes and taking into account how it can most effectively expand as well as serve its customers.

“Creating new seats and expanding our executive team is a true testament to the incredible development that Golden Chick has undergone since our inception in 1967. Through our rapid growth over the past four decades, we’ve become a known name within the quick service industry and have our eyes set on even bigger goals on the horizon,” says Mark Parmerlee, CEO of Golden Chick.

The restructuring begins at the top with CEO Mark Parmerlee, delegating more aspects of the franchising arm of Golden Chick to Brian Loescher, who has become President of Golden Franchising Corporation, Golden Chick’s franchisor. Loescher will oversee the development of over 25 franchise locations scheduled to open in 2023. Loescher’s over 30 years of business acumen and experience with the brand will be instrumental in executing this growth plan and sustaining it for years to come.

Michael Parmerlee has been promoted to President of GFC Leasing Corp., LLC, and Golden Southern Realty, LLC, driving growth for Golden Chick corporate-owned and operated locations. Parmerlee is Associate General Counsel of Golden Franchising Corporation and is adding an additional extension of the brand to his plate.

With additional restaurants set to open in the coming year, Golden Chick has promoted Mike Jensen, previously senior vice president of operations, to President of Golden Operating Corporation. Jensen will lead the brand’s 33 company-owned and operated locations with over 30 years of business experience as well as spearhead strategic plans for growing sales and profits across the board. Jensen was integral in rolling out Golden Chick’s cost-effective refresh program for franchisees with one of the lowest costs in the industry for operators. Through interior and exterior changes, the refresh worked to support franchisees while also providing necessary aesthetic updates for customers.

“For years, I’ve had a wealth of intelligent, savvy and tenacious colleagues by my side, and we’re thrilled to give them the opportunity to shine and use their experience to make Golden Chick better than ever,” says Parmerlee.