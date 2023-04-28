Golden Chick Anticipates Historic Growth Year

Golden Chick, the Richardson, Texas-based quick service brand has been working towards its goal of a historic year of growth and is making strides with two new locations in Dallas and Mount Vernon, Texas which opened this week. This marks the brand’s fifth and sixth restaurant openings this year.

“Golden Chick has experienced some phenomenal growth over the past four years – double-digit sales increases, new market entries, and significant traffic count increases at a time when the industry is seeing the opposite,” says Mark Parmerlee, Golden Chick’s chairman. “We are excited to realize this growth and the brand’s expansion. We are also growing our Corporate-owned locations in conjunction with outstanding growth from many franchise partners at Golden Chick.”

Golden Chick’s anticipated corporate location increases this year will double the existing number of corporately-owned restaurants, maintaining the brand’s corporate control of 10% of its now 216 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Louisiana. There are more than 20 franchisee-owned locations currently under construction and expected to open before the end of December.

A 10% overall expansion in 2023 for a regional brand may seem like a steep goal, especially when looking back at Golden Chick’s humble beginnings in San Marcos. However, through strategic operations initiatives, purposeful menu innovations and additions, and growing franchise relationships, in just 56 years, Golden Chick has evolved into a top 200 brand, with sights set high on breaking through to the top 100.

The first of the two openings, located at 405 W I-30 in Mount Vernon, Texas, opened on April 25 and is corporately owned and operated. It is the first Golden Chick location to open in the town and the fourth corporately-owned restaurant to open this year with at least six more slated to open before the end of 2023. The second location, which opened yesterday, can be found at 116 Jim Miller Road in Dallas and is the fifth and latest addition to experienced franchisee Mike Tatari’s Portfolio.