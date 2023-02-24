Golden Chick Appoints Shelby Shipley as Brand Manager and Andrew Ross as Creative Director

Golden Chick, a fast-casual chicken brand based out of Richardson, Texas, has announced two new corporate hires, Shelby Shipley and Andrew Ross. Shipley will serve the organization as its newest brand manager, and Ross is the first-ever creative director for Golden Chick. The pair joins the concept’s corporate team at a time of aggressive expansion and creative evolution.

“Both Shelby and Andrew have outstanding creative backgrounds and are already well acquainted with the fast casual restaurant industry,” says Mark Parmerlee, president and CEO of Golden Chick. “2023 is going to be a year of unprecedented brand development for Golden Chick. Our pipeline is full of new store openings, menu innovation and community involvement and sponsorships. Having these two new inventive minds join our family is going to help bring all of these big ideas to fruition. We couldn’t be happier.”

About Andrew Ross:

Golden Chick is overjoyed to welcome Ross with his more than 17 years of professional graphic design experience and seven years of creative design mentorship. He is Golden Chick’s first creative director in its over 50 years of operation. Ross will be spearheading all creative efforts the brand is pursuing in terms of updated imagery and design. Ross joins Golden Chick after almost 17 years at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, working his way up from his beginning roles as an associate designer and shift manager, to senior graphic designer.

About Shelby Shipley:

Shipley is an exciting new addition to Golden Chick’s corporate family as brand manager. Shipley joins the team after spending 13 years at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, after starting as a crew member in 2009, and eventually arriving at the position of new restaurant opening marketing manager in 2022. Shipley’s expertise in the fast casual restaurant industry will help share an experienced yet refreshed perspective on Golden Chick’s marketing ventures for the foreseeable future. As an avid Texas Ranger fan herself, Shipley will be leading Golden Chick’s 2023 corporate sponsorship activities with the team.