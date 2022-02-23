Golden Chick Brings Back Butterfly Shrimp for Lent

Golden Chick welcomes back a customer favorite just in time for Lent - Butterfly Shrimp, beginning on Monday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, April 24.

Golden Chick’s Butterfly Shrimp is perfect for customers that observe Lent or enjoy something other than chicken. Butterfly Shrimp will be available in two combo meals, with either Southern Fried Catfish pieces or Golden Tenders, and can also be purchased on its own.

Golden Chick first introduced Butterfly Shrimp to their Lenten menu in 2020 and the entrée was very successful. Compared to other offerings in the category, Golden Chick selected a larger panko-breaded option that is larger and more appealing than the typical “popcorn” shrimp offered by key competitors.

“When thinking of menu items to enjoy during Lent, we knew that our Butterfly Shrimp set us apart from other fast-casual restaurants and offers an alternative to fish sandwiches,” says J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “With this addition to our menu items, we enjoy delivering on our Golden Chick mission to serve delicious food that customers know exactly what they’re eating - zero mystery meat and always true ingredients.”

The Butterfly Shrimp can be paired in a combo option with Golden Tenders for a surf-and-turf meal or with Golden Chick’s long-standing popular menu feature, U.S. farm-raised Southern Fried Catfish.

Golden Chick looks at its catfish offering as a competitive advantage. Most of Golden Chick’s competition does not offer U.S. catfish, but instead has sourced outside alternatives. “Golden Chick strives to only serve the best ingredients, and our U.S. farm-raised catfish certainly achieves that,” says Sullivan. The catfish pieces are fried in a Southern-style, spiced cornmeal batter and are part of the brand’s permanent menu item. They are served with a homestyle side, famous Golden Chick Yeast roll and come with a 30-ounce drink.