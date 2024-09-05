Golden Chick is going back to its community-focused roots with the return of its local school charity initiative. Targeting individual schools near Golden Chick restaurants, the brand will support over 230 schools within the system-wide giveback initiative. To support, the brand will give 50 cents from every order of its new churro menu offering now through Dec. 29.

After a successful launch of the system-wide partnership in 2023, raising $190,584 for over 300 schools, the brand has decided to bring the initiative back, with a twist! Not only is Golden Chick incorporating a sweet, new menu item, but the brand has also extended the campaign.

“This partnership has given us both a stronger identity and purpose as an organization,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer at Golden Chick. “This year, we’ve doubled the length of time of the campaign, allowing guests to not only enjoy more of the limited-time offering but also to maximize the funds that we can contribute to schools in the communities that have given us so much love and support over the years.”

What makes this philanthropic partnership especially unique is that selected schools receive donations without needing to contribute additional time or resources. Money is donated straight from the sales of the churros to the schools to assist with purchasing classroom supplies, school beautification projects, class trips and everything in between. All that is required to donate is the purchase of a delicious, sweet treat.

“We are looking forward to continuing to get to know our communities even better through this initiative,” added Terry, “it’s an incredible way to unite each of our franchisees under one cause to give back.”

In addition to churros, Golden Chick will also feature new Lemon Pepper Wings to accompany its spicy menu mainstay, Wicked Wings. The zesty Lemon Pepper seasoning will coat hand-breaded, crispy wings, making for the perfect bite. For additional ways for guests to find value, Golden Chick will have specials on its wings including the popular Wing Wednesday and Weekends promotion, with 24 wings and four freshly-baked Yeast rolls for $19.99. For those who like to stick to the classic, iconically crispy Golden Tenders, Golden Chick is highlighting its Lucky 13 Tenders Meal Deal with four freshly baked Yeast rolls for $19.99.