Golden Chick, the Texas-born chicken brand known for its Original Golden Tenders, is celebrating this season with a perfect pairing of sweet indulgence and heartfelt giving. Golden Chick has brought back its Mini Funnel Cakes, which have been a seasonal favorite in recent years, as an innovative way to raise much-needed funds for neighboring schools around every Golden Chick. Across its markets, Golden Chick has raised more than $300,000 for hundreds of local schools in the past two years in the communities where it operates.

From now through Jan. 4, guests can satisfy their sweet tooth craving and support local classrooms at the same time. For every $2.99 order of Mini Funnel Cakes, Golden Chick will donate 10% of the proceeds to schools near each of its nearly 250 restaurant locations. These funds provide vital resources for teachers and students, covering needs such as classroom supplies, funding field trips and supporting school beautification projects.

“This initiative allows us to make a real difference in every community we serve,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer at Golden Chick. “By simply enjoying one of our menu items, our guests are directly helping schools thrive. It’s a simple but powerful way to show appreciation to educators and students while strengthening our ties to the neighborhoods that have always supported us. There are many worthwhile charities that other brands support, but the Golden Chick way is to support our local schools around each restaurant. One of our brand’s Core Values is ‘Caring,’ and we feel that this program illustrates this perfectly.”

The campaign extends across all Golden Chick locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, and Kansas, ensuring that every market experiences a direct impact. Fans can enjoy the beloved Mini Funnel Cakes as the perfect finish to their meal, or as a standalone snack that tastes even sweeter knowing it gives back.