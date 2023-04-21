Golden Chick Celebrates Release of Texas Rangers 2023 Nike City Connect Uniform Launch

Dallas-Fort Worth-based Golden Chick is taking its existing partnership with the Texas Rangers a step further and working with the team by celebrating the release of the Rangers 2023 Nike City Connect uniform launch.

As part of a two-part launch, Golden Chick team members were first on-site to supply Rangers fans with fan-favorite Wicked Wings as they made their way to the Grand Slam Team Store at Globe Life Field to purchase the highly-anticipated City Connect merchandise. In addition, Golden Chick will act as the only Rangers sponsor to have the new City Connect primary logo adorned on crew gear, with employees wearing the new TX mark on T-shirts throughout the season.

“As a locally-grown brand, taking part in the history of our region’s baseball team means a great deal and only furthers how strong of a relationship we share with the Texas Rangers,” says Mark Parmerlee, chairman of Golden Chick. “Golden Chick will not only have a hands-on role in the reveal of the new jerseys but will proudly showcase the emblem for months following, to truly give it the attention it deserves. We are honored to work with the Rangers on this announcement and promote a historic initiative for the team. Our restaurant crews are going to proudly wear the new logo.”

The Nike MLB City Connect Series launched in 2021 and was formed to celebrate the connection between a specific club and its city. The Rangers are the second MLB team to join the City Connect Series in 2023. The jerseys celebrate the origin story of the Rangers and the Texas spirit that brought Dallas and Fort Worth together in Arlington through baseball, literally paving the way for the Rangers.

“We’ve had an incredible partnership with Golden Chick for years and when we discussed how we could expand on the City Connect announcement, we knew we wanted to include them,” says Jim Cochrane, Texas Rangers senior vice president of partnerships and client services. “Both of our organizations have deep roots within DFW and strive to give back and honor the community as much as possible. We’re excited to keep evolving our partnership as the years go by and continue to deepen our involvement as we both grow.”

Golden Chick first partnered with the Texas Rangers in 2018 as the sponsor for the iconic Dot Race, a sixth-inning tradition that garners the attention of thousands of fans each game. Since then, Golden Chick has evolved its participation at Globe Life Field to include Golden Chick at the Ballpark with special ballpark-only menu items like the Golden Chick Bases Loaded Fries and fried pickles. In 2022, and continuing in 2023, the brand became the title sponsor of the Jr. Rangers Kids Club, offering great team merchandise and discounted tickets for young Texas Rangers fans 13 and under.